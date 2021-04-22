Richard Quayle Dunn, 85, passed away November 9, 2020 near his home in Brookings, Oregon.
Richard was born September 11, 1935 in Montpelier, Idaho to J. Vern Dunn and Ella Quayle Dunn.
Richard, or as he was affectionately known, RQ, was an accomplished and skilled periodontist, earning his D.D.S degree in 1960 and then joining the United States Public Service Dental Program. Here he found his passion for education and teaching. Richard spent the next 40 years serving as a mentor, role model, and teacher for interns, assistants, and colleagues. He devoted his time and expertise to the native tribes of the Southwest coming to love and cherish the people he served in this capacity. Richard was known as a great storyteller and safe place to seek advice and understanding. Richard planted the seeds of his love and labor into his work, but his greatest devotion and the roots of his soul belonged to his family.
Richard’s number one priority was his family. His desire to provide emotional, financial, and spiritual support to those he loved was the driving force behind all of his decisions. Vicki, his wife, companion, and soul mate worked side by side to provide unforgettable and precious memories. Richard was a proud father of 2 sons, and a grandpa to 3 grand-children, and 3 great-grandchildren. His ideal day consisted of fishing on familiar streams of Montpelier, gutting the fish in the backyard, and frying up fresh fish with sliced potatoes, and patiently teaching anyone who needed a reminder of how to de-bone a fish. An ideal day was nine holes of golf with friendly competition and some witty banter with friends, sons, or even grand-daughters. An ideal day was hunting in a quiet hollow in Sitka, waiting for something to emerge from the fog. An ideal day was sitting on the porch with his son watching the robin build the nest in the rafter. An ideal day was pulling grand-kids on a tube behind the old Dodge on a snowy lane. An ideal day was watching the baby geese on the refuge. An ideal day was watching for whales or the boats headed out to sea with Vicki. An ideal day was any day he spent with what he held dearest-his family. Richard prepared for these ideal days through his strength and desire to nurture the seeds of the future, contributing to all we could hope to become and keeping us connected.
We are honored to have had such a strong and loyal man grace our lives and memories. We will never forget the whisper whistle, playful teasing, or the wicked sense of humor. We will not forget Richard courageously moving forward after the unexpected loss of two sons, and his continued focus on the remaining family. Richard always gave everything he had and we know he is “going home, going home, shadows gone, break of day….real life has begun.”
Richard is survived by his wife Vicki of Brookings, Oregon, his granddaughters Angela and Jessica, grandson, Joshua, 3 great-grandchildren, Tayla, Sophia, and Oliviah, daughter-in-law, Earlene, sister, Joyce Johnson and nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his sons, Randy and Michael, his parents, and his brother, Dale.
A service will be held in late July, in Montpelier, Idaho.