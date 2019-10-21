“When I grow up I want to be a bull rider” stated Riggin Stoor. This summer Riggin was old enough to start riding mini bulls. He went to rodeos in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming for the summer series. At the end of August, he learned that he made the finals in not only one but two states. Riggin won the Rookie of the year in Idaho and took second place in Utah. This allowed him to go to the PMBR finals in Ogden October 11-13. He was unable to get any bulls covered at the finals, but he had a great time. He would like to thank PMBR, Klim, and Casperson Mini bulls. Also, his friends and family that were cheering him on. Riggin is the son of Syd and Heidi Stoor.