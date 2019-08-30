Robert Lee Jensen passed away at the age of 96 on August 28, 2019. He was born July 1, 1923 in Montpelier, Idaho, the first-born of four children of Krista and Einer P. Jensen. His is survived by Betty J. Glauser (George, deceased), Dorothy J. Smart (Bruce, deceased), Paul Allen Jensen (Sharon; first wife Carolyn deceased), as well as twelve nieces and nephews and their families. He was often called “Favorite Uncle” and loved by many.
He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1941. While attending the L.D.S Business College in Salt Lake City, he accepted a position at the army induction center at Fort Douglas, Utah. While in the position he processed his own induction papers into the Army and served there at Fort Douglas. After his discharge he worked 40 years for the Union Pacific Railroad in Montpelier as a Car Inspector.
Robert was a “true gardener”. He loved flowers from the time he was a small boy. The home on South 9th street stood as a showplace with hundreds of varieties of flowers with many fields of gladiola and iris, his favorites. He was an active member of the North American Gladiola Society as well as the American Iris Society where he became a certified judge. He traveled to many states to attend conventions, visit gardens and friends, and judge iris shows. He also judged flowers at numerous county fairs. His love of flowers brought him many friends and much pleasure as did his other of hobbies stamp and coin collecting.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Schwab-Matthews Mortuary in Montpelier at 12:00 noon with visiting at 11:00 am prior to the service.