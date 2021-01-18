Robert Lyle Zabriskie, 88, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021.
Robert was born November 14, 1932, in Wendell, ID, to David Delance and Margaret Rainey Zabriskie.
He was the youngest of six children.
Robert also went by “Bob,” “Lyle,” “Zab,” “Dad,” “Grandpa,” and “Great Grandpa”.
Robert joined the Air Force at the age of 17. He served four years in active duty and four more years in Civil Service. His specialty was instrumentation.
Robert married Doris Butler on June 10, 1953. They had five children and lost the second child as an infant. They divorced in 1967, after several years of separation. Forty years later, they got back together and lived in Montpelier, ID, until Doris passed away in 2014. They have now been reunited once again.
Robert married Colleen Stockdale in December of 1967. They were married until 1976 when they divorced but remained friends.
Robert moved to Logan, UT in 1967, where he worked as a mechanic for Morris Volkswagen, foreman at Miller’s Beef, and retired at the age of 62 from La-Z-boy in 1994. After his retirement, he moved to Montpelier ID, where he made and maintained many cherished friendships.
Dad always loved working with his hands and could fix anything (at least he thought he could). He totally believed in the saying, “Use it up, wear it out, fix it up, or do without.”
Dad’s passion was the pursuit of a car, “Any car”. He loved buying, restoring, and selling cars, then starting all over again on the next one. We have documented, with pictures, 98 of these cars.
Robert was preceded in death by his infant daughter Vickie Louise, his wives Doris and Colleen, one brother Douglas Lynn, four sisters, Constance, Norma, Pat, and Helen, a daughter-in-law Debbie Haddock Zabriskie, and a granddaughter Sara Zabriskie Phelps.
He is survived by his four children, Dixie Linn Beesley (Alan) of Lewiston UT, David Lyle (Sharon) of Casper Wyoming, Donald Wayne (Lola) of Dayton ID, and Kathy Marie Henrie (Ray) of Montpelier ID,
Twenty grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the Mathew/Schwab Mortuary in Montpelier, ID. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Logan UT Cemetery. Family and friends are invited.
The family would like to thank Dr. Campbell and Anya for the years of compassionate service they gave to both Dad and Doris. We would also like to express our gratitude for the compassion and care that Dr. Meissner, Dr. Campbell, and the staff at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital gave to our Dad the last 11 days of his life. It was an honor to get to know them.