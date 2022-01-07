The Montpelier Community Foundation was presented a $10,000 donation recently from Rocky Mountain Power Foundation to be used toward the construction of the new Heritage Park in downtown Montpelier, Idaho. Steven Liechty, regional business manager for Rocky Mountain Power presented the check to foundation grant administrator Shannon Holjeson, secretary Michelle Higley and president Steve Allred.
As stated in the awards letter, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is committed to strengthening the vitality of communities through grants like this. In addition, Liechty discussed with foundation members in attendance other programs and opportunities available through Rocky Mountain Power.
“Rocky Mountain Power has been an important partner in supporting various non-profit organizations and civic projects for many years in Montpelier. We appreciate this large donation which will help us to construct a park worthy of the community and its residents,” stated Allred.
The foundation is raising funds to pay for the covered performance stage, a Butch Cassidy bronze bench by former resident and sculptor Gary Lee Price, and six large 8 x 9 foot murals with interpretive signage depicting important parts of Montpelier history and resources. The current mural themes being created by local artist Austin Budge would represent the Oregon Trail, pioneer ancestry, Butch Cassidy, Bear Lake, Union Pacific railroad, Old Ephraim and local wildlife that can be found in the valley. The interpretive signage would provide a description of why each topic is important to Montpelier’s history and future. In addition, the murals and Butch Cassidy bench will offer unique photo opportunities for tourists and community members.
Stone pavers to be installed in the park are being engraved with family or business names for donations of $250 and $500 with proceeds dedicated to park construction. For more information, please contact Steve Allred at (208) 251-2021 or any foundation board member.
Previously known as the Lions Club Park, the new Heritage Park will be located across Washington Street from city hall and almost next door to the Butch Cassidy Museum. The park renovation is slated to begin in spring 2022.
