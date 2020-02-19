On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Idaho Dept. of Transportation and Idaho Fish and Game held a community workgroup.
Several community members attended, hoping to learn more or give input to this project.
The purpose of the meeting was to obtain community input on the possibility of putting in a wildlife crossing in the Rocky Point area on Hwy 30. Currently an underpass or overpass is what is being considered.
According to IDOT, there are 100 deer killed in this area, with most of them being in a five-mile stretch at Rocky Point.
IDOT is working with Idaho Fish and Game to come up with a plan on what type of crossing and where to place it.
This is the first time that these two entities have worked together on this type of project.
There was a presentation that showed the number of animals killed as well as the numbers for vehicle/wildlife crashes. The figures for this have been looked at for the last 20 years. IDOT also said that the traffic in this area consists of 65 percent being Semi-trucks and commercial transportation.
The funds for this project will come from Strategic Initiative Monies and Fish and Game. The Muley Fanatics recently donated money to Fish and Game for this project.
The project is not scheduled to be completed until 2025, but there is always the hope it can be done sooner.
Idaho Fish and Game said that there are over 20,000 deer that feed this area, with approximately one-third of them crossing to winter ranges in this five-mile stretch.
It is felt that the number that has been reported on animals killed is low as many crashes don’t have enough damage to be reported. The numbers are somewhat more accurate since the change in the law that allows these animals to be harvested if they are reported to Fish and Game.
After the presentation, the groups at different tables were asked to write their concerns, ideas, and questions and turn them into IDOT. The information will be compiled, and then another meeting will be held in the fall for the next stage of the project.
Watch for more information or go to the website to see more about this event.
The presentation will soon be online at www.itdprojects.org/rocky-point-wildlife-crossing if you would like to learn more.