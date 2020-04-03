Ronald Bird, was born in Montpelier, Idaho on March 12, 1948. He was the oldest son of William Oneal Bird and Gwenivere Dayton. He was named after one of his great Aunt Venice’s boyfriends! Ron passed away from natural causes on March 18, 2020, in Montpelier, Idaho.
Ron lived in Dingle, Idaho where he attended a one room school through the 8th grade, and then he attended one year of school in Montpelier. In 1961, he moved to the Etcheverry Ranch in Raymond, Idaho and while there, he attended Cokeville High School in Cokeville, Wyoming where he graduated in 1966.
After graduation, Ron joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Hawaii where he served as a welder. He spent four years in the Air Force and then returned home to Wyoming where he worked for Union Pacific Railroad for many years. After leaving Union Pacific, Ron worked for Lincoln County.
In 1990, Ron was badly injured when he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle. He barely recovered from the many physical injuries suffered in the accident, but the rest of his life was changed as he suffered a traumatic brain injury.
The effects of the brain injury made it difficult for Ron to work, but he worked for a time at the truck stop in Cokeville. For many years he was able to work as a crossing guard for Cokeville schools. This was a real labor of love for Ron as he really enjoyed seeing the children every day.
His deteriorating health made it necessary for him to move to Bear Lake Manor in Montpelier in June of 2019, where he lived the rest of his life.
Sports was one of Ron’s great loves. It didn’t matter if he was playing or someone he knew was playing or if he was just watching it on TV. In fact, there was always a game on when you visited him. The Chicago Cubs lost a great fan with his passing.
Of all things, Ron loved his family the most. And they loved him. Ron was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his sister Lucy Ann Parkinson, Burley, Idaho, a brother John Roy Bird, Green River, Wyoming, his son Zachary Ron Bird, Casper, Wyoming, his daughter Katie Marie Boulter, Casper, Wyoming, seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron was a great man! Many people looked up to him and considered him their hero. He will be greatly missed!