Montpelier Police Chief Russ Roper is the new President of the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association (ICOPA). At the annual Conference in October, the gavel was passed from Twin Falls Chief Craig Kinsgbury to Montpelier Chief Roper.
ICOPA represents chiefs, officers and others from the Idaho communities and police departments across the state and is a unified voice for the Chiefs of Police throughout the State of Idaho. Through events, collaboration and support of critical initiatives, ICOPA strives to serve as a resource to its members and their communities. The Association also serves as a legislative advocate for law enforcement.
Idaho has 79 police departments and is one of the fastest growing states. Roper has served as Montpelier’s police chief for the past eight years and was elected by the ICOPA membership to serve as their President.
Russ has a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Western Governor’s University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Starting in 1981 with the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Roper has served with the Idaho State Police and the Logan Utah Police Department.