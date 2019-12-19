Montpelier Rotary Club is starting the year by doing what Rotary does best — giving community service.
The Montpelier Rotary would like to let Montpelier residents know they are gathering Christmas trees on the first Saturday after New Year’s again this year.
Christmas trees placed on the curbside the morning of Jan. 4, will be picked up and disposed of at no cost.
Trees that are not placed directly on the curbside or are not set out before 9 a.m run the risk of not being picked up.
Montpelier Rotary is a part of one of the world's largest service organization. Some of the projects the Rotary has done recently is roadside clean up Radio Days, The Fourth of July Fireworks, along with the Montpelier Chuck Wagon Breakfast. They provide burgers and hot dogs for purchase at the Annual Car Show.
The money raised at the car show goes towards eradicating Polio. This goal is very close to being accomplished.
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.
The Rotary also has a worldwide exchange student program that is very successful.
The Rotary motto is "Service Above Self." Rotary clubs look to find community issues that their members can do something to improve. If this sounds like something you would be interested in joining or learning more about their programs, please contact a rotary member.
Rotary meetings are held on Wednesdays at Noon at the Grace Thiel Community Center.