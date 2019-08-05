• An Eagle Court of Honor was held Sunday, July 28. Treyson Dayton, son of Jerry and Marilyn Dayton was awarded his Eagle Scout Award. The Treyson's project was a park bench and sandbox for the Cokeville City Park.
Congratulations Treyson!
• Janetta Teichert, daughter of Ron and Vonda Teichert and Tessa Teichert, daughter of Briant and Clyda Teichert recently returned from having an experience of a lifetime as they had the special opportunity to participate in the Hill Cumorah Pageant for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Hill Cumorah Pageant is an annual production of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints staged at the foot of the Hill Cumorah in Palmyra, New York. It premiered in 1937. The church has announced the pageant will end in 2020. The pageant features more than 700 cast members, 1,300 costumes, and a 10-level stage. It runs for seven nights in late July and attracts approximately 35,000 viewers annually.
• The Montpelier Idaho South Stake held a Youth Conference at Bear Lake on Tuesday, July 30. Those attending enjoyed a variety of water activities followed by dinner and a speaker.
• Bill and Ellen Thompson are enjoying having Kandyce and Clay's children visiting with them.