• The Cokeville Community Booth took top honors at the Lincoln County Fair. Thanks to Chairman, Kelsie Teichert, her helpers and all those who helped fill the Booth with wonderful treasures.
• Richard Petersen passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, August 14 at the Cokeville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Friends and family gathered to celebrate his life.
• Frank Lazcanotegui passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 15 at the Cokeville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
• Winning Art work in this year’s Duck Stamp Competition is currently on display at the Cokeville Branch Library.