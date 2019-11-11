• The Sophomore Class at Cokeville High School is holding a coat drive. Boxes for the coat drive will be available from November 11-20. Boxes will be available at the post office, library, high school, and elementary school. The sophomore class is asking that all coats be donated smoke free, pet hair free, and clean.
• Riggin Stoor, son of Sid and Heidi Stoor was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Friends and family were there to celebrate this special day with Riggin.
•Superintendent, Matt Erickson scheduled a night for questions and answers at Cokeville High School on Tuesday, November 5. District Personnel were on hand to answer questions from the public. This is the first of many nights like this where community members can meet with District Personnel and have their questions addressed.
• The Young Women of the Cokeville 2nd Ward held their Young Women In Excellence night on Tuesday, November 5 for girls to share their projects from the year. Whytney and Holli Murdock were guest speakers.
• Funeral services were held for Marlene Hess on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Friends and family gathered to celebrate her life.