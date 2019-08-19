• Funeral services were held for Richard Petersen on Wednesday, August 14 at the Cokeville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Friends and family gathered to celebrate his life.
• Funeral services were held for Frank Lazcanotegui on Thursday, August 15 at the Cokeville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Friends and family came together in honor of this great man.
• The Cokeville EMS recently held an awards dinner to honor two amazing women for their many years of dedicated service to the citizens of Cokeville. Renae Teichert is retiring after 14 years of service and Julie Tonga is retiring following 13 years of service. They will be greatly missed.
• The Cokeville Episcopal Church sponsored a school supply giveaway on Saturday, August 17 at the Episcopal Church. Carol and Cheyenne Reed gathered the supplies and compiled the kits for grades K-6. It was a great success.
• Devan Moody, son of Darren and Jan Moody spoke in the Cokeville 1st and 2nd Wards on Sunday, August 18 in Preparation for serving a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Dominican Republic, Santiago Mission. Devan will enter the MTC in Provo, Utah on Wednesday, August 21. Many Friends and family were there to wish him well.
• Kyle Wayment, son of Jed and Jenny Wayment spoke in the Cokeville 1st and 2nd Wards in preparation for serving a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Texas, Dallas Mission. Kyle will enter the MTC in Provo, Utah on Wednesday, August 28. Kyle had many family members and friends there to show their support.