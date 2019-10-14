The Cokeville Branch Library held a fun, family, date night on Monday, October 7. There were games, robots, puzzles and door prizes, along with popcorn for everyone to enjoy. Thanks to the many community members who came out and enjoyed the event and thanks to the ladies at the library for hosting.
• Funeral services were held for Geraldine Joy Cassels on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Cokeville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Friends and family gathered in celebration of her life.
• The Cokeville Branch Library sponsored the annual “Zombie Walk” on Wed., October 9 at the City Park. It was a very frigid night but that didn’t deter the zombies. Following the walk, everyone enjoyed hot chocolate and donuts.