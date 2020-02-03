When Ryan Larsen says he is “just a happy person,” he is definitely that. But he also more; he is fun and very hard-working and committed to his family and job as well.
Ryan is the newest deputy with the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Department. However, this came after doing back country and marine patrol for several years. He started with the Marine Boating Program five years ago. He worked with them for four years, and then the program changed and brought it more on the patrol side of things. He was then asked if he wanted to do that full time with boating in the summer and patrol in the winter.
So, in the winter he is in charge of snowmobile trail grooming, then he goes out and does snowmobile DUI patrols, registration checks, and any rescue issues related to snowmobile back country.
In the summer, Ryan does “boating stuff” on the lake and anywhere in the county enforcing boating laws.
Last year was the first year he did the back country off-highway safety program, and he plans on continuing to do so.
He just finished a class that was geared to road patrol, which is the same job the other deputies do. It was made a bit entertaining by the fact that his second daughter was born the second to last week of POST.
Ryan grew up in Ovid, ID., and graduated from Bear Lake High School in 2006. His parents are Stacy and Janet Larsen, also of Ovid. In high school he ran track and did cross country, and according to him, “did as many shop classes as he could get into.” After high school he went on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Mexico/Atrmoillso Mission.
After his mission, Ryan attended Utah State University where he received a degree in Natural Resources Management. His intent was to enter the Forest Service’s fire program, which he had been doing all through college.
Ryan met his wife, Cheryl, who is from Tremonton, while he was attending Utah State, and they have two daughters.
After he got married, the long time periods he would spend away from home if he joined the fire program with the Forest Service proved a problem, so when the seasonal boating position came open he applied for it.
Ryan has been running Snowcats now for six years, the same amount of time he was in the boating program. The tri-county snowmobile program grooms about 450 miles of trail each week. It covers Bear Lake, Caribou, and Franklin counties. There are eight employees in the program in charge of making the trails ready, running Monday through Thursday down both sides of the valley, east and west. In the last few years, there has been a huge spike in snowmobile traffic, which is a double-edged sword because the program is funded by snowmobile registrations. So, the more snowmobiles there are, the less time the trails last, but the more funding there is to groom the trails.
When Ryan’s not grooming trails, he tries to get the other deputies to go out with him on snow machines to look for DUI’s or check registrations or speed-on-trail issues. One of the big issues they deal with is wheeled vehicles driving up the trails. They get cars and trucks from all over that decide to drive up the trails. It costs about $1,000 a night to put a trail in. When a vehicle runs up a trail it costs another $1,000 to run it. They enforce if pretty heavily and usually cite them for it because it costs so much.
Ryan says his biggest fear is someone coming around a corner too fast and hitting the Snowcat. Those vehicles could be moving at 60 miles per hour with no protection and hit the Snowcat which is moving at 11 miles per hour. It’s usually a blind corner and could be a side-by-side with tracks. Or there could be someone standing on the trail with a tree across it or some other scenario. That’s some of the safety education they get out and do.
Then when he’s had all the fun he can on the trails, he goes back to boating. With the boating program, he tries to do safety education. The primary focus is on safety, search and rescue, and enforcement. Basically they do safety education to limit the amount of search and rescue enforcement they have to do. Typically issues deal with the fact that people on the water don’t know the law. So, most of the time, when they stop someone they do a safety inspection and go through all of the requirements they are supposed to have on the boat and then give them a safety inspection copy. He says they would much rather educate than enforce, and rather enforce than have to rescue. They have some fun programs to do with that, like their T-shirt that says, “I got caught wearing my life jacket.” If they are 14 years or younger, they have to be wearing a life jacket if they are on a boat or paddle board or kayak, or any vessel of any kind. Last year they even brought in the life jacket loan station for people to use. People need to put them back when they use them because they lost a lot of the jackets last year. A big message is if you wear a life jacket, everything else will fix itself.
Also, there are six-hour boat safety classes for the public which are really fun and the people who take them really enjoy them.
According to Ryan, “I enjoy these programs, but I am looking forward to getting on the road and doing road patrol with the new training I have. The training was extremely good through Idaho State University. I did a 15-week academy course. It was absolutely incredible training. They brought in courses from all over the country. They did alert training from Texas, which is the new standard active shooter training,. They did Tac-Med, which is Tactical EMS. I’ve been running with the ambulance in the Bear Lake County and I just eat up everything to do with the fire department, so this class was very important to me and a lot of fun. They did classes on building search which was just a big paint ball tournament. We all had paint bullets in our guns when we went through the building and it was a big shoot-out. Probably one of the “funnest” classes was about arrest control, which was wrestling, so it was like “jujitsu.” The instructors were incredible. Law enforcement was from Idaho Falls, and they did a fantastic job.
“The deputies at the Sheriff’s Office are phenomenal. They take their jobs seriously and love what they do. The leadership is absolutely incredible as well. It’s amazing to work with them. If you tell them you need anything, they are right there for you and make sure it happens. They go to work each day trying to make everyone’s life better. They deal with some nasty things, but in the end it’s all to help those in need. I couldn’t ask for a better environment or work relationship. I love having a purpose to what I do. I have the best job in the country, but I don’t tell everyone that because then they’ll want my job!”
Wouldn’t we all like a job that gives us a purpose to what we do? (Well I have one, but you see what I mean.....)
Ryan really is just a happy person, but much, much more.