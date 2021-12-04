November 26th ended up being a lovely day. After several years, the Center theater offered a free movie, "The Grinch," in an old standing tradition brought back. Afterward, families moved to the Bear Lake Montpelier Chamber building. In another Montpelier tradition, Santa Claus arrived on the fire truck driven, by Fire Chief Steve Higgins, ho ho ho. Santa Claus brought Mrs. Claus with him, and they made their way to the chamber building where young and old alike could sit on Santa's knee and tell him their heart's desires for the Christmas season.
The crowd was entertained by the Mathas family karaoke, where several community members participated in the fun. Alaya Thompson occupied the group with some Christmas carols; she is a newcomer. Look for her albums.
At dusk, Montpelier Arts Council members surrounded the tree and sang carol's acapella. At the designated time, the tree was lit, and the Montpelier Christmas lights for the downtown area came on. The older lights may have paled a little compared to the lovely new decorations that Montpelier city could purchase with help from you, the community. A few people still lingered and visited with Santa. The night wrapped up, but this was the kickoff for our holiday season, so we're wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
