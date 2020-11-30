On Dec. 4, Santa Claus is coming to town. He will arrive in Montpelier. He will be escorted on the Fire Truck by the Montpelier Fire Department to the Chamber building in the Kings Parking lot. Things have to be a little different this year to help keep Santa and our community safe. We will have a Drive-by Santa event. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in front of the Chamber building, and you can drive by and tell Santa what you would like this year. Children will stay in the car and talk to Santa from the window. We would hate Santa to get COVID.
Instead of a light parade, we ask the community to come out and have a COVID Christmas Cruise-in with us. Decorate your ride and be part of the kick-off for the holiday season. It will be different, but it can be fun. We asked that everyone stay safe but have fun.
The Chamber will also be sponsoring a Christmas Decoration Contest. One for homes in the County and one for any business that would like to participate. You will have to sign up to have your home or business judged. Please call, stop in, or email The News-Examiner by Dec. 17, so we can get judges to your home or business. Let’s light up the Valley.