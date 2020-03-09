Sarah Jane Olsen Boehme Linford returned to her Heavenly Home on Mach 7, 2020. She was born in Pegram, Idaho on December 22, 1928 to Hyrum Peter and Alice Victoria Crane Olsen. She grew up in Ovid, Idaho as the third child in a family of six children. She attended school in Ovid, then on to graduate from Fielding High School in Paris in 1946.
Following High School Sarah Jane married Junior Boehme and resided in Geneva Idaho. To this union were born eight children. Raising her family filled her life for the next 30 years. Sarah Jane and Junior were later divorced.
Sarah Jane then met and married Rex Burton Linford on June 18, 1993. They resided in Montpelier, Rex passing on March 23, 2006.
Throughout her life her she was devoted to serving her family and her Heavenly Father. She enjoyed any time spent with her family and dedicated much time serving in whatever callings she had in the church.
Sarah Jane was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Kay M Olsen and Robert H Olsen, a sister Alice Jolene Olsen, sister-in-law Evelyn Olsen and brother-in-law John L Watts.
She is survived by her eight children Karla Jane (Sherwin) Mangum, Montpelier, Nicholas Wade Boehme, Montpelier, Sheila Rae (Clarence) Gummow, Rexburg, Roxann (Steve) Bush, Moscow Idaho, Denise (Garth) Boehme, Geneva, Robyn Hulme, Georgetown, Bryce Kay Boehme, Montpelier and Todd J(Angel) Boehme, Geneva. Siblings; brother Glen C Olsen and sister Linda Joyce Watts and sisters-in-law Arthel Olsen and Carol Jean Olsen. Grandchildren 41, great- grandchildren 47 and 1 great-great-grandchild, plus one more to arrive shortly.
Thank you to the caregivers at Bear Lake Manor, Dr. Crane and Campbell and the staff at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Montpelier 5th Ward Chapel. There will be a viewing the night before on Thursday, March 12th at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and a viewing prior to the services on Friday from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in the Ovid Cemetery.