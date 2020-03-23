Thank you from the family of Sarah Jane Linford. Sometimes a family needs that extra special touch that only people who really care can give. We found that in each of you who helped. It lifted our burden and lightened our load. It provided a comfortable solution in a trying time. We do thank you so very much for all you have done. Please take special care of yourselves in this time of uncertainty.
Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Bear Lake Manor, Dr. Crane, Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, Bishop Garbett, 5th Ward Relief Society