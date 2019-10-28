Ireland Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Sari Stenholm to Branch Manager of Ireland Bank’s Montpelier Branch. Sari joined the Ireland Bank team in February, 2017 and brings nine years of banking experience to her new position. Sari is excited to represent Ireland Bank in the Montpelier Community.
Ireland Bank President and CEO Bruce Lowry said, “We are very excited to have Sari accept this new responsibility. I am confident she will continue Ireland Bank’s legacy of being an important business partner in the Bear Lake Valley.”
Ireland Bank, founded in 1892, is Idaho’s oldest state-chartered bank and operates 14 branch offices in 13 southern Idaho communities.