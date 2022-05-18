The upcoming Bear Lake High School graduation was one of the first items discussed at the Bear Lake School Board meeting on May 10. The ceremony will be held in the Paris Tabernacle at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. Cameron Crane, BLHS counselor, assured Superintendent Gary Brogan that the program will be brief and there will be a photographer to provide photos of each student.
Board chairman Paul Alleman praised the graduating seniors by saying, “I am amazed at the senior projects which give so much to the community.”
Currently, the school board is also seeking community involvement in future planning for the district. The board is requesting responses from parents, teachers, students, and others to a short survey available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VV7FKM9. You may also visit the district office for a paper copy or request a copy by email. This survey gives community members the opportunity to express their thoughts, provide input, and enhance the education of young people in the Bear Lake School District. The survey will be available for two or three weeks, and the board hopes for good participation.
District business manager Joey Probst reported that Bear Lake Middle School students, who recently made a trip to the Hill Air Force Base Museum in Clearfield, Utah, received high praise from the veterans who visited with them there. They said the students were respectful and genuinely interested in listening to their stories.
Superintendent Brogan congratulated board member Debbie Keetch for being inducted into the Idaho Athletic Administrator Association Hall of Fame. Debbie coached district students in various sports for 30 years.
Director of special education Holly Tanner showed a PowerPoint presentation honoring the special educators in the district who work to build positive relationships and encourage the children. Tanner said they assess each student to determine individualized instruction and provide small class size and flexible seating. She added that their favorite thing to do is work with these students.
Elementary principals Laurel Jensen and Penny Bassett sought board approval for the purchase of the new i-Ready Mathematics program. Laurel said she has talked with numerous school districts in Idaho, as well as Nebo and Davis districts in Utah, that have implemented the program and all give it good reviews. She said the program not only helps the students learn math concepts, but improves the teacher’s ability to teach them. It has a family resources section, interactive learning games, and a teacher toolbox. She said it also better prepares students for the I-SAT test. The company which provides the program wants the district to be happy with it. Though the purchase is on a five-year contract, they will pro-rate some of the purchase price if the district is not satisfied. After several questions and some discussion, board members approved the purchase of the new program.
The board also approved renewing the Renaissance contract for the Accelerated Reader program for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III Proposed Fund Allocations was approved by the board. Counselor Crane said the funds have really helped fill a need and that some weeks they have had 50 or 60 students participate in the individualized learning time for students on Fridays. Principal Bassett said the funds have been beneficial to their afterschool reading program. She said, “We have seen an uptick in reading skills.”
A proposed revision to Suicide policy #3530 was presented to the board. Counselor Crane said that though the schools deal with suicide a lot, every student (and parent) situation is different. They deal with each one on a case-by-case basis. Board member Kendell Roberts thanked Crane for all he does to support students and their families in these difficult circumstances. The board approved the policy revision.
Changes to the 2022-2023 school year calendar were approved. The school year will end May 25, 2023.