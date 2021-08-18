Bear Lake County School Board held its monthly meeting on Aug. 10. All board members were present. The Board held a work meeting before the regular meeting.
The work meeting was held so the Board could decide how to spend the SR3 money they are receiving because of COvid-19. They are expecting 1.3 Million dollars. Twenty percent of this money needs to be spent on helping children who are behind because of Covid-19.
The Board and the Superintendent discussed several options. One option was to have teachers available for an after-school program. The other option is to hire two teachers to help each school during regular classroom hours. The final decision was to have an after-school program for the Elementary Schools and the Middle Schools. The High School will have teachers available to help during the regular school day. Students who require this help will be placed in these classes.
After deciding how to create the program for the students who are behind, the Board moved to the regular Board meeting and completed the usual business.
The Board is planning on returning to touring the school buildings to determine necessary improvements are problems. They still have Georgetown Elementary and High School to visit.
Superintendent Brogan outlined the Back to School Inservice on Aug. 23. The Board is invited to come and help serve the lunch for the teachers.
Principal Lyndsey reviewed the testing Data for the district and showed the areas that the district was ahead of and where improvement is needed. The online students did not test as well as those in school.
The board training explained how teachers use the preparation period and the benefits of new teachers having an experienced mentor.
What’s Right section of the meeting had Principal Kelsey show the plaque received at the IHSAA meeting held this summer for Bear Lake HighSchool receiving the 2-A School of Excellence Award. The Community should be proud of this rating. It takes students, teachers, and Coaches. This year is the first time the district has been awarded First Place in this category.
Retired teacher Polly Dalke was inducted ion the Coaches Hall of Fame for her outstanding work as a Bear Lake Coach.
Superintendent Brogan also was awarded a Distinguished Service award.
The Board then moved to the Action Items.
The first item, G-1, was the fuel bids. Only one bid was received; it was Rihenhardt, Kellerstrauss. The Board approved accepting the bid. The Board approved G-2, the bus route for the 2021-2022 School year.
The Board approved G-3, the contract for the Nearpod program used by several teachers last year for online lessons.
The Board made the final approval on G-4, the Federal Grants Esser II, III utilization plan. This is the plan for the Covid-19 money.
The Board approved G-5, Policy #2400 for Special Education.
The Board Approved G-6 and G-7 Policy #1300 and #1315 The Board of Trustees District Policy and training.
The Board Approved G-8 Policy #1500 stating the Board of Trustees Board Meetings.
The Board tabled G-9, and G-10 Policy # 1650 The Board of Trustees, New Board member Training. and Policy #2125 K-3 Reading Intervention; the Board seeks clarification on what training standard is required on these policies.
The Board approved G-11 second reading of policy # 4150 Accommodating Individuals with Disabilities.
The Board approved G-12 second reading of policy # 7218 Federal Grant Financial Management System.
The Board approved G-13 second reading of policy #7455 Federal Debarment and Suspension.
The Board approved G-14 second reading of policy # 8605 Retention of District Records.
The Board adjourned the meeting.