During this time of the COVID-19 and being isolated in our homes, many of our Bear Lake mom’s (and dad’s) are facing the daunting task of schooling our wonderful Bear Lake children at home. This is a job that many parents never thought they would have to face and are finding it difficult, especially if they have multiple children, of multiple grade levels to deal with.
One of those sets of parents is Tiffany and Matt Argyle of Georgetown. Tiffany is helping her two daughters, Emmalea and Jennilyn, each day with their assignments for school. She also has a two-year-old at home and is expecting their fourth child. Emmalea is 11 years old and in Mrs. Smith’s fourth grade class, and Jennilyn is seven years old and in Mrs. Brigg’s second grade class at Georgetown Elementary. This is a family who does not have any older children, but still has its challenges in keeping up with the daily assignments while mom tends the baby and keeps herself healthy waiting for the new little one to come.
Tiffany says that they get up in the morning, do their chores, and eat breakfast, and immediately sit down to their computers. Emmalea was fortunate enough to get a Chromebook from the school, but Jennilyn uses the family computer. According to Tiffany, Emmalea pulls up her classes on the computer and does them in order. A lot of her work is going to different programs and practicing what she has learned. She just goes through every day doing her assignments. Jennilyn’s work, however, is like a slideshow. She goes to each slide, and if there is a program with an activity, she clicks on the link and does the assignment. Tiffany says the teachers have it pretty organized and follow through with it very well. If the kids need a break, they take one and then go back to their work.
She says that once they start an assignment, she is usually tending the baby, and if they need help, they will call for her. She is not that involved because they are pretty independent. The teachers help with videos, but if the girls need help with a concept, she will help with that. Otherwise, she mostly helps with technical issues such as helping if they click out of something and need help finding their way back into the program.
Tiffany says the teachers have put in a lot of hours on the computers and have found a lot of resources. They have done a good job of finding ways to keep the kids learning, and they correspond with the kids a lot. The kids also have their math and reading books at home. If they need to have an assignment graded, or an art project looked at, they take a picture of it and send it to the teacher. Some PE things are also incorporated so they can get up and move. The teacher has done a great job keeping them engaged. She sends kudos out to the teachers and the school district.
According to Emmalea’s teacher, Mrs. Danielle Smith, the teachers are required to provide four-and-a-half hours of learning each day for the children. Their main priority is English and Language Arts. Then they focus on Math and Reading, then Science and Social Studies and Art. She tries to give a lesson plan, but for the younger kids it’s different. They have been lucky this year, because the District gave Chromebooks to the third through fifth-graders, and they got to take them home with them. The teachers have Google Classroom to use, which makes it really nice. The district also tries to encourage them to use new technology and has paid for some different programs that other school districts don’t have. They have to find some online learning for each subject, and then the rest is considered emotional and social learning. But the district wants them to do the academic learning first.
Parents can email the teacher, and Mrs. Smith tries to make it so they can see her and hear her voice at least once a week. She did a video one morning this last week where she had around 15 children and their parents on with her and it was completely social.
The teachers have set office hours, but Mrs. Smith is there 24/7 for whatever they need. Google Classroom is a program with an electronic classroom, so she has an electronic assignment for them every day. It is also a virtual classroom that has online resources. She also records herself teaching an assignment, and she creates these assignments electronically. It’s all manually created by her. She just has to plan it all out and virtually create a form so the kids can see the assignment that takes them to You Tube, or wherever they need to go. Some websites they use are paid for like Neopod, which is like a slideshow and is interactive. It asks questions and gives a quiz. The teachers can use what they have or create their own to meet the students’ needs. The kids also do their reading at home or read books online and take quizzes to get reading points. She tries to do as much normal stuff as in a classroom, but it’s all electronic. But, she says, it’s a lot of work and is actually easier and faster to just go to a classroom and teach it.
They are all learning as they go. One morning last week, she had a virtual meeting with the Georgetown staff and they still talk and bounce off each other. It’s a big-time learning curve for everyone. The first couple of weeks there was a lot of concern from the parents, but there is less and less of that as they get a routine and there is more patience at home.
Mrs. Smith says parents are much more appreciative of teachers now. There have been a lot of comments from parents like, “How do you do it?” In turn, the teachers say, “I don’t know how you do it as parents!” She says, “It’s a lot on parents, and we try to take that into consideration.” A lot of parents are still working, and a lot of them don’t know the technology. There are a lot of videos to help them.
But, like Mrs. Smith says, “It will be okay in the end.” We will all get through this, the children will get through this, and the parents and teachers will get through this. We will all grow from this as well, and we will respect each other more after this. It is quite an experience, like none other that we’ve known before. But we will come out better for it in the end.