On Monday, Dec. 21, students at schools in the area honored schoolmate, Traeden McPherson, and friend, Preston Schei, who were killed in a car accident recently, by wearing blue clothing to school and to other activities.
The schools involved were Bear Lake High School, Bear Lake Middle School, Malad High School, AJ Winters Elementary, Paris Elementary, Georgetown Elementary, and Harold B. Lee Elementary. The West Side Pirates basketball and wrestling teams also showed tribute by wearing blue on that day.
In an outstanding show of support for Traeden and his family and Preston and his family, the students at these schools really stepped up and demonstrated how much they respected these two young men. It was a real effort for them to do this, and it demonstrates just how much feeling and caring there is among the students at these schools.
It really goes to show how one child or person can affect others, and how a tragedy like this also affects those same individuals. To show such an outpouring of compassion and caring is their way of not only grieving but also healing, and it is healthy and beautiful. We should applaud them for doing it.
Traeden and Preston obviously touched many lives, which this tribute demonstrates in so many ways.