At a recent 50-year high school reunion of Montpelier High School, acclaimed sculptor and Montpelier native Gary Lee Price and his spouse Leesa Clark-Price returned to meet with his classmates and presented one of his most recent artistic creations of a bronzed Butch Cassidy bench. The original work of a numbered edition is destined to be placed in the new Heritage Park in downtown Montpelier once fundraising is complete.
Adding to the excitement was the unveiling of a Butch Cassidy bust featured in white or painted marble that are now on sale at Montpelier’s Butch Cassidy Museum or by donation through the Montpelier Community Foundation. The current price of $75 is expected to increase after September 30. Proceeds above expenses will be donated to the foundation towards the price of the bench.
In 2019 the Montpelier Community Foundation approached Price with the hopes of him creating a Butch Cassidy bench for a potential downtown historical park. Price was excited about doing such an iconic figure in Old West folklore. The infamous Cassidy and his gang robbed the Bank of Montpelier at 3:13 pm on August 13, 1896. Due to the delays of the pandemic, the bench was postponed until recently as the Heritage Park now begins to move forward.
Price estimates a full bronzed bench costs as much as $200,000 to design, sculpt in clay, and complete the bronzing process, due to the time and materials in each project. Price will produce additional Butch benches in a numbered series to be sold to various locations to help cover the original cost and be profitable. The original Butch bench and number one in the series is dedicated to the foundation and was estimated to cost $50,000. The full size bronzed bench depicts a sitting Butch holding an 1896 Morgan silver dollar in one hand and a bag of money in the other. Price was so excited about bringing the Butch bench to his hometown roots of Montpelier that he has donated $25,000 towards the cost, reducing the price to the foundation to $25,000.
Now that the bench has been produced, it will temporarily reside at Price’s bench row exhibit at the Mountain Trails Gallery in Jackson, Wyoming.
Fundraising efforts by the Montpelier Community Foundation have begun with the foundation already raising about $1,000 towards the bench. The Butch Cassidy busts are now available to the public to help toward this fundraising effort. Donations by check can be sent to the Montpelier Community Foundation, 830 Washington St., Montpelier, ID 83254 or by using a donation button on the foundation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MontpelierCommunityFoundation.
