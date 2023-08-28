bc

Gary Price, top center, with (counter-clockwise) Steve Allred, Jared Sharp, Butch Cassidy, and Radek Konarik.

At a recent 50-year high school reunion of Montpelier High School, acclaimed sculptor and Montpelier native Gary Lee Price and his spouse Leesa Clark-Price returned to meet with his classmates and presented one of his most recent artistic creations of a bronzed Butch Cassidy bench. The original work of a numbered edition is destined to be placed in the new Heritage Park in downtown Montpelier once fundraising is complete.

Adding to the excitement was the unveiling of a Butch Cassidy bust featured in white or painted marble that are now on sale at Montpelier’s Butch Cassidy Museum or by donation through the Montpelier Community Foundation. The current price of $75 is expected to increase after September 30. Proceeds above expenses will be donated to the foundation towards the price of the bench.


