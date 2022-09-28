September is almost over, but I am just now feeling the change of seasons where I can leave behind the Bear Lake summer people who want what they want—and they want it NOW.
The visitors are mostly gone. Everything has slowed down. The weather may be cooler, but the tourism pressure is over. You can see it in the relieved faces of the hard-working Bear Lakers. All summer, concerned seasonal residents (who now have already taken off for Tucson or Texas) asked me if I have spent a winter here. Yes I have, I tell them. I didn’t find it much different than the winters I spent in Colorado and Montana. But depending on who you talk to, this past Bear Lake winter was either milder than usual or colder than usual, with lots of snow or hardly any snow at all.
I have more time on my hands this winter, and I have to do something with my hands: paint, build, create. My mind is full of ideas. The list is long so I write things down. I like learning new things: Dillon Rich said he would teach me how to weld!
Then a co-conspirator comes in to show me a log slice from the log yard. Let’s build some furniture!
I’m painting a big outdoor mural. Everybody driving by is watching. I can feel it. (The natives are restless?) It’d better be good! And I’d better get it done before it snows.
But I can’t wait to ski at Beaver Mountain and Pine Creek. Take a trip to Jackson Hole. Bring on the snow!
