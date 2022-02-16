BOISE, IDAHO — February 8, the Idaho Senate voted unanimously 32-0 to approve Senate Bill 1240. This bill will prohibit and remove racially restrictive covenants on Idaho homes. The bill moved quickly through a hearing in the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee on February 3 with a Do Pass recommendation.
The bill has widespread support in both chambers and both parties, with 21 cosponsors, including several members of Senate Majority Caucus leadership. Senators Chuck Winder (R-Boise), Abby Lee (R-Fruitland), and Kelly Anthon (R-Burley), Patti Anne Lodge (R-Huston), Todd Lakey (R-Nampa), and Fred Martin (R-Boise) co-sponsored the legislation.
Racially restrictive housing policy, also known as redlining, was common practice in the early 20th century and sought to extend the benefits of homeownership to white Americans but limited access for minority communities. While restrictive covenants were made illegal by the U.S. Fair Housing Act in 1968, they still exist in the chain of title. If the bill passes, homeowners will have the ability to modify and remove race-based restrictive covenants, ensuring that harmful language no longer appears in housing documents. The bill would also ban future discriminatory covenants on homes to prohibit exclusion based on race, ethnicity, national origin or color. It would also waive the recording fees for homeowners wanting to update their covenant to remove the language. Two of Idaho’s neighbors, Washington and Wyoming, have recently passed similar laws.
The Senate Majority Caucus is hopeful that the bill will become law and allow for the removal of this divisive language from home deeds. The bill heads to the House.