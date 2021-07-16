BOISE, IDAHO. Today, Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder named former Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis to serve on the Idaho Citizen Commission for Reapportionment. The Commission is an independent, six-member committee authorized by the Idaho Constitution to draw the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts every 10 years following the most recent U.S. Census.
The Commission will meet this fall and undertake one of the most important tasks in our democracy. Through the redistricting process, the Commission redraws districts to ensure that every Idahoan’s voice is heard. The hard work involved in drawing new boundaries is often difficult, and, this year, must be done both in keeping with our democratic norms and quickly.
“Former Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis is the best person to represent the Senate and the people of Idaho on the Reapportionment Commission. Senator Davis brings years of legislative and legal experience to the Commission,” said Senator Chuck Winder. “His thoughtful leadership style will encourage positive outcomes from the Commission. I cannot thank Senator Davis enough for his willingness to take on this awesome responsibility for the citizens of Idaho.”
Senator Davis served in the Idaho Legislature for nearly two decades, as Majority Leader for 15 years, and as a U.S. Attorney in former President Trump’s administration. Senator Davis is a graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law. He is admitted to practice before the Idaho Supreme Court, the United States District Court for the District of Idaho, the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court.