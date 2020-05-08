The Bear Lake County Senior Center will reopen its doors to the public on June 17. However, they will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays only, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They will also continue their curbside service through June and will look at continuing it beyond then at that time.
As they open their doors, patrons will be required to wear masks to enter the dining room. There will be hand sanitizer at the entrance and at each of the tables. There will also be “cute” signs around asking people to wash their hands often.
Some of the chairs have been removed from the tables so that only two people will be allowed per table. Social distancing will be required.
The Center will be increasing their cleaning procedures, such as cleaning the tables and chairs as soon as a patron leaves the table.
There will be some activities during those times as well. The Center will try to have entertainment on Fridays as they have in the past. They will have another short activity on Wednesdays, although they will not be having Bingo on Wednesdays yet, but will restart that in July. If someone wants to bring in their knitting or crocheting projects to work on during the entertainment, they are free to do so.
According to Judy Day of the Senior Center, “People are anxious to get back together because they love visiting with friends, so we are anxious to get open for them.”