Monday and Tuesday’s winter like weather was thankfully gone by Wednesday, September 2, as we began our final month of Ladies’ Day events for this year, and twelve women were there to participate. Summer has started to slip away, even though the calendar says it’s still here, and there is definitely a feel of autumn in the air. The women remain excited to be golfing because autumn golfing is awesome!
Three teams were formed, and we played “Throw Mama from the Train”, one of the women’s favorite scrambles. This scramble allows the teams to choose a spot on each hole from which each of the women throw the golf ball to try to improve the lie without counting the throw as a stroke. The throwing skills of the women are always varied, entertaining, amusing and sometimes even educational – a small golf ball thrown like a bigger softball does not travel as far as a softball!
Cindy Raymond’s long throws were spot-on on three of the greens as she rolled her ball across the greens and into the cups for a pair of birdies and an eagle. She and her teammates, Jana Hansen, Leslie Talbot, and Karen Poulsen steam rolled themselves right into first place with their score of 28. The second place team of Brenda Messerly, Suzi Sneddon, Connie Hymas and Marsha Sortor tossed in three throws behind with a 31, while Linda Arnell, Nola Jones, Taryn Crane and Joyce Price plopped in at third with 34. Loud cheers for great throws, groans for so-close misses and laughter ringing for those oh-no tosses filled the air throughout the day. Golf, fun, friends and laughter – a great way to spend a day!