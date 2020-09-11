Support Local Journalism

Fall isn’t just for hunting! It’s also a great time of year to wet a fly or dunk a worm in your favorite fishery. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 21,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during September.

Some notable stocking highlights include:

Bear River (Oneida Narrows reach below the dam) – 2,250 Rainbow Trout. This is a very scenic stretch of river just north of Preston.

Crowthers Reservoir – 1,100 Rainbow Trout. Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this small reservoir is a nice local fishing spot and easily fished from the bank.

Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 Rainbow Trout. This reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and is easily accessible. Located 8 miles north of Malad City, it is visible from Interstate 15.

Edson Fichter Pond – 750 Rainbow Trout. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello behind Indian Hills Elementary, this 3-acre pond offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home.

Johnson Reservoir – 750 Rainbow Trout. Located near Preston, this 50-acre irrigation reservoir surrounded by large cottonwood trees is home to a variety of warm water species.

Location               Week to be Stocked     Number of Trout

Bear River                     Aug 31-Sep 4                 750

(Oneida Narrows at Red Point and 1st Bridge Below Oneida Dam)

Montpelier Rearing Pond Aug 31-Sep 4                 250

Portneuf River               Aug 31-Sep 4                 330

(Crane Creek access, below Center Street Bridge in Lava Hot Springs)

Portneuf River               Aug 31-Sep 4              1,250

(Below Pebble/ above Lava Hot Springs)

Snake River Sep                7-11                       2,000

(Tilden, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley)

Crystal Springs Pond     Sep 14-18                      750

Edson Fichter Pond       Sep 14-18                       750

Bear River                   Sep 14-18                       250

(Below Alexander Dam)

Bear River                   Sep 14-18                    1,500

(Oneida Narrows at Red Point and 1st Bridge Below Oneida Dam)

Crowthers Reservoir    Sep 14-18                     1,100

Deep Creek Reservoir  Sep 14-18                     1,000

Devil Creek Reservoir  Sep 14-18                     5,150

Johnson Reservoir       Sep 14-18                        750

Montpelier Rearing Pond  Sep 14-18                    250

Portneuf River             Sep 14-18                       330

(Crane Creek access, below Center Street Bridge in Lava Hot Springs)

Bannock Reservoir      Sep 28-Oct 2                 1,000

Montpelier Reservoir   Sep 28-Oct 2                    900

Blackfoot Reservoir     Sep 28-Oct 2                 3,000

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

