Given that Bear Lake County tilts heavily Republican, several key questions for voters were settled in the May 17 primary.
Losing their seats were county commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen and county assessor Heber Dunford, beaten by Wynn Olsen and Jannelle Sparks Jensen, respectively. In the third contested local race, Rex Payne held onto his commissioner seat by defeating Lance Fitzsimmons.
In uncontested races, Tricia Poulsen will continue as county treasurer, and Amy Bishop as clerk of the district court.
For state office, governor Brad Little held off a slate of challengers including Trump-backed Janice McGeachin; sitting attorney general Lawrence Wasden, however, lost the primary to former U.S. representative Raul Labrador.
Also losing his seat was state representative Chad Christensen, defeated by challenger Josh Wheeler. Wheeler will face Independent candidate Hyrum F. Johnson in November.
Results across the board indicated the strong red leaning of Bear Lake County. In the governor’s race for instance, Republican candidates yielded a combined 1,569 votes, versus 52 for Democrats. The precincts of Paris and Dingle returned zero Democrat votes for governor versus 212 combined for Republicans; meanwhile Fish Haven tallied the most left-leaning total, with 7 votes for Democrats and 63 for Republicans.