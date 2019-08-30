There is a member of our community who does so much to help make our community better and he doesn’t receive near the praise that he deserves. Wayne Brown. I first met Wayne in relation to the Bear Lake Enough is Enough. He was helping me get some information about drug use in the area and how we can try to lesson it. This got me looking at our Drug Court that has seen several graduates over the past couple of years as great people from here in Bear Lake have turned their lives around. Now, Wayne is increasing awareness on what is probably one of the most unpopular, unspoken about issues in the world. Sexual Assault. On Thursday September 19th at the Oregon Trail Center we will be having a special guest come and help us better understand this issue.
And an issue it is. Wayne said it better than I ever could, “Unwillingness to address or opening discuss this situation only empowers and allows and environment that empowers and reduces risk for perpetrators. Aren't the children of the Bear Lake valley worth a little discomfort, if we can make their world a safer and healthier place?” Earlier this summer, there was a similar training put on at the senior center, and one at the high school for a senior project. I want to reiterate some things now that I said back in June to remind you how important it is that as many of you attend this as possible (recommended for high school ages and up).
One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before the age of 18. One in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives (this is a type of sexual abuse). In 80% of all cases, the victim knew the perpetrator. 30% of all women raped, were raped before the age of 18. One out of 3 perpetrators of sexual abuse are family members of the victim. It is thought that only 12% of sexual abuse instances are reported. It is also believed that over 60% of rape instances are not reported. This means that you know someone who has been sexually abused and/or raped. This person is probably a member of your family and possibly a member of your immediate family (sister, mother, daughter). The person who committed the crime is also probably someone that you know.
Wayne, bless him, has also been posting some relevant and important information. Myth 1: Normal-appearing, well educated, middle-class people don’t molest children. Myth 2: People are too quick to believe an abuser is guilty, even if there is no supporting evidence. Myth 3: Child molesters molest indiscriminately. Myth 4: Children who are being abused would immediately tell their parents. Myth 5: Children who are being abused will show physical evidence of abuse. Myth 6: Hundreds of innocent men and women have been falsely accused and sent to prison for molesting children.
I highly encourage you to check out this event, the facebook page is called “Bear Lake County MDT Presents: Deondra Brown” and you can read more about each of the Myths mentioned above. Please attend, please help our children of Bear Lake County not be the victims of Sexual Assault. You may feel uncomfortable, but “aren't the children of the Bear Lake valley worth a little discomfort, if we can make their world a safer and healthier place?”