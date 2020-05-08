Born July 15, 1978, died April 26, 2020. Montpelier, Idaho resident.
Duane is a full blooded Four Corners Navajo Indian, a Medicine Man, a Ceremonial Hoop Dancer, an oil rig manager, a rancher, a father and husband. He died unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
He was born to Benjamin Ross and IdaNae Ross in Shiprock, New Mexico. He was raised by his father and step-mother, Evelyn Ross. He took extreme pride in his eight children; Shawn (20), Jayden (18), Jordanna (17), Paul (11), Shiiwaye (10), Ashlie and Shawnndre (8), and Victoria (18).
Duane married his soul mate, Amelia Skinner, on February 6, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his sister Shasta.
His second family was the Dennis and Merlynn and Suzanna Hunzeker family. He loved working on the Hunzeker Ranch.
The funeral services were held at the Dingle, Idaho, Cemetery on Saturday the 2nd of May.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.