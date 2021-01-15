The Sharp Shooters Camera Club continues to meet using Zoom. The next meeting will be at 7 PM Wednesday, January 27. Club members will share their snow and Christmas photos and there will be a critique of “rust” assignment photos.
Sharp Shooters members continue to display their photos at local businesses. This month Linda and Ross Walker have an exhibit at Arctic Circle and James Glasgow at Bear Lake Drug.
For information and a link to join the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.