The Sharp Shooters Camera Club met at the National Oregon California Trail Center for a post-Christmas party on January 8th. After dinner in the wagon circle, club members shared Christmas photos taken over the years.
The next meeting will be 7 PM Wednesday, January 22 in the hospital board room. Linda Walker will give a presentation on “How to Organize a Digital Slide Show.” There will also be a critique of “leading lines” assignment photos.
Sharp Shooters members continue to display their photos at local businesses. This month Bruce Grayum has a show at Arctic Circle, and Linda and Ross Walker have an exhibit at Bear Lake Drug. Dave Bower entered the annual Idaho Falls Magazine contest and won the Editor’s Choice award and second place in the scenic category.
For information, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.