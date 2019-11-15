The next meeting of the Sharp Shooters Camera Club will be Wednesday, December 4, at 7:00 PM in the board room at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. This is a week later than usual to avoid a conflict with Thanksgiving. Montpelier photographer George Bolander will be the guest presenter. Also, photos for an assignment, “straight out of camera” will be reviewed.
The regular December meeting will be replaced by a post-Christmas party on January 8th at the Oregon Trail Center. After a meal in the wagon circle, there will be entertainment to be announced later.
This month Karen Matthews has an exhibit at Arctic Circle and Mary Lou Stone has photos at Bear Lake Drug.
For information, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.