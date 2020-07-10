The Sharp Shooters Camera Club has been unable to meet in person because of the Covid-19 pandemic but has experimented with on-line Zoom meetings. The next Zoom meeting will be Wednesday, July 22 at 7 PM by emailed invitation only, for security purposes.
This meeting will include a lesson by Ben Lake on stacking photos, which is a technique he uses to combine files for star trail pictures. There will also be a review of a “birds” assignment.
Club members recently went on a field trip to Bear Lake National Wildlife Refuge, led by Ben Wishnek.
There are two photo displays in Montpelier. Chance and Rich Kearl are showing their photos at Bear Lake Drug and Dean and Christine Lake at Arctic Circle.
For information or a Zoom invitation, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.