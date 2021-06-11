The June 23rd Sharp Shooters Camera Club meeting will be a picnic to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the club. It will be at the LDS Church picnic area on north 5th Street in Montpelier at 6:30. The club will resume Zoom meetings in July.
There are two new photo displays in Montpelier. Dave and Lynette Bower are showing their photos at Arctic Circle and Don Searle at Bear Lake Drug.
Bear Lake County Fair time is coming in August, and Sharp Shooters members would like to encourage everyone in the county to start getting ready to enter their photos. The photography display has grown to be one of the fair favorites.
For information, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.