The next meeting of the Sharp Shooters Camera Club will be a lesson on basic camera settings, f-stop, shutter speed, and ISO. We are still unable to meet in person, so a Zoom meeting will be at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 23.
Max Nield has a photo display at Bear Lake Drug, and Ben Lake has a display at Arctic Circle.
The Sharp Shooters meet on the fourth Wednesday of most months. Temporarily we are only meeting on line and an invitation is required to sign on to the Zoom session. For information or an invitation, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.