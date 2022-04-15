ghost signs

The photo was the favorite for our “ghost signs” assignment, by Cathy Stanton.

 Cathy Stanton

The Sharp Shooters Camera Club continues to meet using Zoom. The next meeting will be at 7 PM Wednesday, April 27. Rich Kearl will teach a lesson on shooting in RAW photo format. There will also be a critique of “mail boxes” assignment photos.

Club members recently went on a field trip to Cisco Beach to photograph the ice along the shore. Sharp Shooters members continue to display their photos at local businesses. This month there is a memorial exhibit of Bruce Grayum’s photos at Arctic Circle and Dave and Lynette Bower’s photos are at Bear Lake Drug.

For information and a link to join the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.

