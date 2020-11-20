The Sharp Shooters Camera Club is holding on-line Zoom meetings until we can meet in person again. The next Zoom meeting will be a week later than usual on Wednesday, December 2 at 7 PM by emailed invitation only, for security purposes.
This meeting will include a lesson by Ross Walker on slow shutter speed. There will also be a review of an “underneath” assignment.
There are two photo displays by Sharp Shooters in Montpelier. Ross and Linda Walker are showing their photos at Bear Lake Drug and James Glasgow at Arctic Circle.
For information or a Zoom invitation, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.