The Sharp Shooters Camera Club has been unable to meet in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic but has experimented with on-line Zoom meetings. The next Zoom meeting will be Wednesday, August 26 at 7 PM by emailed invitation only, for security purposes.
This meeting will include a lesson by Ben Lake on stacking photos, which is a technique he uses to combine files for star trail pictures. There will also be a review of an “old truck” assignment.
There are two photo displays in Montpelier. Max Nield is showing his photos at Bear Lake Drug and Ben Lake at Arctic Circle.
For information or a Zoom invitation, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.