The Sharp Shooters camera club will meet for its annual picnic at 6:00 PM Wednesday, August 28 on the shore of Bear Lake in Fish Haven. Anyone who wants to attend must contact Linda Walker for reservations.
Last month’s meeting was a review of three assignments and a show about Africa by Marden Phelps, and he has a display of Africa’s big cats at Bear Lake Drug. Club members also have a group display at Arctic Circle.
Sharp Shooters members managed the photo display and judging at the Bear Lake County Fair again this year and congratulate the community on the beautiful entries. Ross Walker is retiring after 19 years as photography chairman, and Rich Kearl will take over next year.
Most months the Sharp Shooters meet in the board room of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, 164 S. 5th St. in Montpelier on the fourth Wednesday. For information, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcom