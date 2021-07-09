The next Sharp Shooters Camera Club meeting will be a week earlier than usual on Wednesday, July 21st at 7:00 PM. This will be another Zoom meeting because of COVID-19 restrictions in the regular meeting place. There will be a review of photos for two assignments, “macro or close-ups” and “landscapes”.
Camera club members got together for a picnic in June to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the camera club. Club members have two photo displays in Montpelier. Dave and Lynette Bower are showing their photos at Arctic Circle and Don Searle at Bear Lake Drug.
Friends United for Bear Lake hosted a photography show and fund raiser in Paris in June and winners were Sherri Bunn, Ross Walker, and Utah photographer Roxie Crouch.
Bear Lake County Fair time is coming in August, and Sharp Shooters members would like to encourage everyone in the county to start getting ready to enter their photos. The photography display has grown to be one of the fair favorites, and because of the large number of photos, volunteers are needed to help during the log-in, judging, and print hanging. If you can help, please contact Rich Kearl.
For information or a Zoom invitation, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.