The next meeting of the Sharp Shooters Camera Club will be a presentation by Richmond, Utah photographer Max James Nield. He grew up in the Bear Lake Valley and will be showing wildlife and landscape photos. The meeting will be at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 25.
The camera club held its annual picnic in August at Eldon and Jan Kearl’s beautiful property at Fish Haven on the shore of Bear Lake.
Marden Phelps has a photo display at Bear Lake Drug, and the club has a group show at Arctic Circle.
The Sharp Shooters meet in the board room of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, 164 S. 5th St. in Montpelier on the fourth Wednesday of most months. For information, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.