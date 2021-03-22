The Sharp Shooters Camera Club continues to meet using Zoom. The next meeting will be at 7 PM Wednesday, March 31. James Glasgow will show a selection of his favorite photos. There will also be a critique of “abandoned building” assignment photos.
Sharp Shooters members continue to display their photos at local businesses. This month Sherri Bunn has an exhibit at Arctic Circle and Ben and Christine Lake at Bear Lake Drug.
For information and a link to join the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.