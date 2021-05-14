The Sharp Shooters Camera Club continues to meet using Zoom. The next meeting will be at 7 PM Wednesday, May 26. Ross Walker will teach a brief lesson on landscape photography. There will also be a critique of “farm scenes” assignment photos.
Sharp Shooters members continue to display their photos at local businesses. This month Lorelei Hamon has an exhibit at Arctic Circle and Dean Lake at Bear Lake Drug. Club members recently had a field trip to Fall Creek Falls, on the Snake River near Swan Valley.
For information and a link to join the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.