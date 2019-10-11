The next Sharp Shooters Camera Club meeting will be at 7 PM, Wednesday, October 23 in the hospital board room. This will be a chance for members to take up to ten minutes to share photos on any subject.
New photography displays are in place at Bear Lake Drug by Mary Lou Stone and at Arctic Circle by Karen Matthews.
Meetings are usually on the fourth Wednesday of the month but will have to be rescheduled next month because of Thanksgiving. For information, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.