The Sharp Shooters Camera Club continues to meet using Zoom. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Jill Peterson will show a selection of portrait photos and present some tips on portrait photography. There will also be a critique of “irony” assignment photos. Sharp Shooters members continue to display their photos at local businesses. This month, Lorelei Hamon has an exhibit at Arctic Circle and Dean Lake at Bear Lake Drug. For information and a link to join the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
The Sharp Shooters Camera Club continues to meet using Zoom. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
Jill Peterson will show a selection of portrait photos and present some tips on portrait photography. There will also be a critique of “irony” assignment photos.
Sharp Shooters members continue to display their photos at local businesses. This month, Lorelei Hamon has an exhibit at Arctic Circle and Dean Lake at Bear Lake Drug.
For information and a link to join the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.